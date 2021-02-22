Congressman Ralph Norman to Hold Tele-Town Hall

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman plans to host a telephone town hall on Tuesday, February 23rd at 7 PM.

The purpose of the tele-town hall is to discuss the latest updates from Congress.

Constituents who would like to take part have three options to join the call:

1. Register online at www.RepRalphNorman.com to automatically be called at the beginning of the event; or

2. Dial directly into the call at toll-free 888-886-6603 at 7 PM on Tuesday; or

3. Listen online at Facebook.com/RepRalphNorman.

A replay will be available on Rep. Norman’s Facebook page and website, www.Norman.House.gov following the event.