Man Charged w/ Assault & Battery After Hitting Ex-Girlfriend in Face w/ Gun

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police say Fronta McCrorey has been charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Burglary, and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 2,000 block of Dutchmand Drive for a man with a gun call.

Police say when officers arrived the victim told them her ex-boyfriend, McCrorey was inside her apartment without permission.

The victim says McCrorey pointed a black handgun at her and threatening her life. The victim also tells police McCrorey hit her in the face with the handgun causing an injury under her right eye.

The victim was able to get away and call for help. Police say they were able to locate McCrorey and take him into custody.