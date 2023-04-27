Beware of new scam happening across York County

YORK CONTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff Office is warning the community of a new scam where people are receiving a distressing call, claiming their son or daughter is being held hostage, and demanding large amounts of money in return for them back.

The Sheriff’s office is telling people the scammers are asking for the money to be sent through Western Union. Officials say some have already fallen victim to the scam and some have lost anywhere between $500 to $7,000.00.

If you receive a call claiming your loved one is in danger, the Sheriff’s office is telling people to hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement agency.