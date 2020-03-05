Ballin’ For A Cure

Event date: Saturday, March 28th

Located @ Rock Hill High School F Gym

For Ages 8-18 (Divisions are 8-9, 10-12, 13-14, & 15-18)

Admission is $2 or make a donation

3 on 3 tournaments, Hot Spot Contest, Free Throw Contest, Face Painting, Concessions, T-Shirt Sales and much more.

Check-in starts at 8:15 for teams.

Must register by March 18th for 3 on 3 tournament and order shirts if they want to pick up the day of the event.

Any age may enter the Hot Spot and Free Throw Contest.

Website name www.hudsoncure.com

If you can’t do PayPal online then email Ms. Elicia Miller or Ms. Susie Alexander at ballinforacureCF@gmail.com