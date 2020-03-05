Grandmother Asks For Cards On What Would Have Been Grandson’s 4th Birthday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Never underestimate the power of a handwritten letter.

A Rock Hill grandmother whose grandson died in 2016 posted on Facebook to ask for cards on what would have been his 4th birthday.

The cards came in by the dozens from strangers all over the country.

For most of us, the trip from our house to the mailbox isn’t significant, but Tammy Elmore looks forward to it every day.

“When I wake up, he’s the first thing that I think of. Just makes me feel that he’s still here,” Tammy said.

She received cards from all different places, like North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Milwauke and Wisconsin.

Some from grieving parents who understand her pain well.

“Please give our Dom a big kiss, and tell him how much we miss both of you down here,” Tammy said.

She re-reads the stack of letters often while sitting in Mason’s room as they help her grieve.

“You know to see his name on something and they took the time, they just don’t know how much that meant to me,”Tammy said.

After Mason’s death, Tammy started the Mason Jayce Foundation. Through that foundation, she has donated around 2,500 books to newborns in hospitals.

It’s a lost art, writing handwritten notes, but sometimes we forget the difference a pen and paper can make in somebody’s day.