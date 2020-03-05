Coronavirus Sparks Fears Over Finances

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Health officials say while the coronavirus hasn’t made its way to South Carolina, the virus is causing some unrest.

As many people continue to keep themselves healthy, some are also checking on the health of their financial investments.

“The news gets to us a lot quicker and we are able to manage our own investments so much better than we used to because you’re able to do that so quickly. You just need to be careful that you’re able to react so much faster and that’s where this big volatility is coming from,” said Justin Anderson, President of Anderson Griggs Investments.

The coronavirus has a big impact on the world’s market and economy and it’s impacting the U.S., as well.

Anderson emphasizes the importance of staying calm and not letting fears drive financial decisions.