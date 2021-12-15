Arrest Made in Rock Hill SWAT Stand Off

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say Terrell Freeman has been arrested and charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree and Kidnapping after police say he barricaded himself in a home for hours with a child inside.

Police say on Tuesday, December 14th around 7:55 in the morning officers spoke with a female victim by phone in reference to a domestic incident.

The victim told police on Monday night around 11 PM her ex-boyfriend, Terrell Freeman, who she once lived with but is now separated from, arrived at her home on Fargo Street.

The victim goes on to tell police Freeman came into the home and questioned her about their past relationship and her current relationship status. She says Freeman became angry and broke her cell phone.

The victim told police Freeman stayed overnight and threatened to harm her, her daughter and her son.

On Tuesday morning police say Freeman told the victim she could either stay with him, or her son would stay with him while the victim went to work. The victim was able to get her daughter on the bus to school but could not get her young son away from Freeman and leave. That’s when she drove to work and called police.

When officers responded to the house around 8:30 AM they were unable to contact Freeman initially, but after some time officers said Freeman let them know he and the victim’s son were inside and not coming out.

The Rock Hill Police Department SWAT Team, Bomb Squad, and Crisis Negotiations Team responded for a Barricaded Suspect.

Police say after hours of negotiations, the SWAT Team was able to enter the house, taking Freeman into custody and safely removing the victim’s son.

Freeman of Greensboro, North Carolina was transported by police to jail.

Police say more charges may be pending.