ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill native and award winning singer, Rudy Currence has released a new Christmas single, Christmas Pick Me Up.

The new single brings joy the season during the COVID Pandemic.

In the video above, Currence sits down with host Renee O’Neil to talk about the new hit and what’s next for the artist and song writer.

http://rudycurrence.com/