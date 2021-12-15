S.C. Highway Patrol Investigates Deadly Crash in Chester Co.

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a one-vehicle wreck that happened Wednesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol a 2002 Honda Accord with 2 people inside was traveling south on Pineridge Road when the driver traveled off the left side of the road, overturned, hitting a fence and a tree.

Troopers say the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The 16 year old male was transported by helicopter to a hospital for his injuries.

Troopers say the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, ejected and died on scene.

The Chester County coroner has not released the name of the deceased at this point.

The incident is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

