Apparent “prank” leads to massive law enforcement response

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office say deputies are in the area of Kingsburry Road, off of Highway 49 in York County for a possible shooting.

The sheriff’s office posted the alert about the possible shooting to social media around 11 AM Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: The York County Sheriff’s Office just reported on social media that the possible shooting appears to be a prank.

Public Information Officer, Trent Faris said on Facebook Live around 10:30 AM York City dispatch received a call and a person stated he shot his wife and three kids. He also said he had partners who were staged on roofs and in the woods in the area of Kingsburry Road.

The Sheriff’s office says they take every incident serious as if it was a real call and responded.

Officials began to investigate and say they will continue to do so. Charges could be pending.

According to Faris, this isn’t the first time the agency has encountered something like this. Back in 2019 they received a similar call. Fairs says a man claimed to have killed his girlfriend and said he was going to burn down his house.

This is a developing story. We will share more details when we learn them.