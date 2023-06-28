Chester County man charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office around noon on Tuesday, June 27th, deputies arrested Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin during a search warrant on Stinson Road in the Fort Lawn area.

Officials say Colvin was a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the distribution of illegally pressed pills containing Fentanyl.

According to officials Colvin was found to be in possession of approximately 77.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 19 dosage units of suspected Ecstasy (MDMA), 8.4 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana, and multiple firearms.

The release says two children were also present at the time of the search warrant.

According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office Colvin is being charged with trafficking in Fentanyl 28 Grams or More, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack) 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Two Counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Two Counts of Possession of a firearm during a Violent Crime.

This is being considered the first of many arrests with the new Trafficking in Fentanyl law which created tougher penalties for those distributing bulk quantities of fentanyl.

According to the new law those found with 28 grams or more face a minimum 25 years with a maximum of 40 years behind bars.