Looking for 4th of July Events?

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If your looking for something to do on July 4th, here is something happening around the area.

Rock Hill is holding its July 4th event named “Red White & Boom!” it will be located in Downtown starting on July 3rd at 5 PM.

Fort Mill is holding its July 4th event named “Fort Mill’s 150th Anniversary and Independence Day Celebration” It will be located at 345 N White Street starting on July 3rd at 6 PM.

City of York is holding its July 4th event it will be located at York Middle School York Middle School starting on July 4th at 7 PM.

Baxter Village is holding its July 4th event named “Baxter Village-Fort Mill July 4th Parade” it will be located at 940 Market Street starting on July 4th at 9:30 AM.

Carowinds is holding its July 4th event it will be starting on July 4th at 10:30 Pm

Van Wyck is holding its July 4th event named “4th of July Independence Day” it will be located at 5036 Old Hickory Rd starting on July 4th at 6 PM.

Tega Cay is holding its July 4th Land Parade it will be located at Tega Cay Drive starting on July 4th at 9 AM.