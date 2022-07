ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You may have seen some old cars driving around Chester recently, but don’t worry those aren’t time travelers.

It’s the Horseless Carriage Club’s annual tour cruising the roads in anything built before 1928.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the horseless carriages in action, you still have a chance. The tour will be parading through downtown Great Falls tomorrow, FRIDAY at 9:30 am before returning home with their owners until next July.