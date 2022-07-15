Alabama Church Travels to Rock Hill to Help Local Non-Profits

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – One organization in Rock Hill that works to get women and children back on their feet and back to stability, The Life House Women’s Shelter.

In just the last 4 weeks, the nonprofit, has helped 3 women transition out of the shelter and into a more permanent home.

Thursday, a group of volunteers traveled several hours to keep the shelter in tip top shape as it continues to serve those in need.

