ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is described as the largest grant the United Way of York County has ever secured.

The Horseless Carriage Club’s annual tour cruising the roads in anything built before 1928.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, from the Carolinas to Pennsylvania, Virginia and Illinois there’s not many places this coach won’t go to find some future Eagles.

We have those stories and more.