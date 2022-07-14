CN2 Picture of the Day – Humane Society’s Plea Brings Gifts

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With this being called, Kitten Season the Humane Society of York County sharing on their social media of another load of kittens being dropped off.

They took to social media at the beginning of the week saying that their kennels are full and can not accept anymore kittens. And, adding their fosters have multiple litters too.

But thanks to that post, they say they got an “astonishing amount of donations.” So a big thanks from the Humane Society saying those donations make a bad situation much easier.

 

