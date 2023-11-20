55-year-old Rock Hill runner places top 25 at Wanda World Marathon Championships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 55-year-old Rock Hill man is now resting after his return from the 2023 Wanda World Marathon Age Group Championships where his main goal was to place within the top 25.

Robert McBee who you may remember for being named South Carolina’s Male Master Long Distance Runner of the Year in 2022 says he was successful, although he’s not ready to unlace his sneakers just yet.

CN2’s Zane Cina learns how this athlete keeps motivated and what race he’s heading too next.