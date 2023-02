ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You’re never too old to chase your dreams, a phrase that motivated a Rock Hill man to train to become South Carolina’s 2022 Male Master Long Distance Runner of the Year in his age group.

At 55 years old, Robert McBee has now achieved that goal thanks to a record breaking year on the race track.

