Former NFL Player visiting students at York Road Elementary in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former NFL Player and Northwestern graduate, Roderick Byers visiting students at York Road Elementary on this Monday.

Byers is a Rock Hill Native and says since his career ending injury, he has been active in the community by helping kids develop socially and emotionally.

Recently he visited students at York Road Elementary to present his new book “Friends with the Monster.”

He wrote the book with the belief that the telling his story will give students hope.

In addition to his book Byers also has created lesson plans for teachers. To learn more about his works you can visit his website The Colorful Seeds.