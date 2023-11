YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we head into one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are also hitting the road, looking for distracted drivers, drunk drivers and speeders.

The main goal is to keep families safe who are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with South Carolina Highway Patrol about tips to keep you and your family safe on the roads this holiday season.