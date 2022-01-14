41st Annual MLK Parade in Western York County

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Western York County Branch of the NAACP is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on January 15th with its 41st annual MLK parade also known as “The People’s Parade.”

The parade will move down Congress Street in York. Organizers say they expect around 81 entrants including marching bands. The parade will be led by this year’s Grand Marshal, 101 y/o Josie Guthrie, who is also known as the matriarch of the City of York.

Organizers say what is also so important about this year’s parade is they will be holding a COVID vaccine and testing site at Jefferson Field. Everyone is invited to come and get tested or get vaccinated. That event will begin earlier that day and after the parade as well. No need for an appointment. Organizers are asking those who come out to please bring a mask and social distance.