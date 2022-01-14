“Go Blue” To Honor Detective Mike Doty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Monday, January 17 will mark four years since York County Sheriff Office Detective, Mike Doty was shot and killed in the line of duty and several other officers were injured when responding to a domestic violence call.

The 809 Foundation, which was founded in Doty’s honor, is asking those in the community to “Go Blue” for Doty in honor of his sacrifice. The Foundation says by wearing blue, shining blue lights on your business, on your porch at home or in your windows are ways to remember all local officers who have recently died, or been killed in the line of duty. By doing these shows that our community supports law enforcement officers.

Also on Monday, Hobo’s restaurant in Fort Mill is once again holding its “Blue Out Event” in honor of Doty by giving 20 percent of all sales to the 809 Foundation. There will be many specials as well as live music. Stop by for lunch or dinner.

See full story above.