SCDOT Prepares For 1st Winter Storm of 2022

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Prepare for the worst and hope for the best as the first Winter Storm of 2022 is headed to the Tri-County. Emergency Officials say this could be one of the most damaging storms they have seen in a decade.

That warning coming from the Emergency Management Director in Lancaster County.

The county is expecting at least a quarter of an inch of ice which can be a recipe for disaster when it comes to power outages, downed trees and dangerous roads.

Here in York County the concern is ice as well.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews spent much of this week pre-treating highways and other roads with salt brine. SCDOT officials say there are around 2,500 employees preparing for this winter storm event.

The interstate followed by heavily traveled highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters. SCDOT has agreements with contractors and local governments to provide additional equipment and manpower when needed. SCDOT leaders saying if you have to be on the roads and have concerns about the condition of an area, you can call them.

SCDOT reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.