COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is Primary Day in South Carolina.

Thousands of voters cast their ballots for federal, state and local offices either in person or by absentee ballot.

Below are the unofficial election results with roughly 81 precincts out of 96 reporting in York County.

York County Council District 1

Tom Audette (R) – 1,888

Debi Cloninger (R) – 1,946

Chuck Ledford (R) – 538

York County Council District 6

Britt Blackwell – Incumbent (R) – 2,001

Joe Cox (R) – 301

Brandon Guffey (R) – 1,941

South Carolina Senate Seat for District 16

Kristen Blanchard (R) – 2,765

Michael Johnson (R) – 2,818

Mike Neese (R) – 1,577

Tom Nichols (R) – 3,212

South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District

Moe Brown (D) – 22,047

Sidney Moore (D) – 10,193

We’ll also post reaction from the winning candidates once we’ve posted the results.