COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is Primary Day in South Carolina.
Thousands of voters cast their ballots for federal, state and local offices either in person or by absentee ballot.
Below are the unofficial election results with roughly 81 precincts out of 96 reporting in York County.
York County Council District 1
Tom Audette (R) – 1,888
Debi Cloninger (R) – 1,946
Chuck Ledford (R) – 538
York County Council District 6
Britt Blackwell – Incumbent (R) – 2,001
Joe Cox (R) – 301
Brandon Guffey (R) – 1,941
South Carolina Senate Seat for District 16
Kristen Blanchard (R) – 2,765
Michael Johnson (R) – 2,818
Mike Neese (R) – 1,577
Tom Nichols (R) – 3,212
South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District
Moe Brown (D) – 22,047
Sidney Moore (D) – 10,193
We’ll also post reaction from the winning candidates once we’ve posted the results.