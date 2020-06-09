Event Venue Hosts Four Prom Nights For All Of Lancaster County’s High Schools

LANCASTER, S.C. — Many high school seniors didn’t get to experience memorable moments, like prom, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, one event venue owner is hosting four prom nights for all of Lancaster County’s high schools.

The owner of Laurel Haven Estates in Lancaster, Jenna Bice, says most of her weddings and events got postponed to the fall because of the outbreak.

She says she also hopes the proms will stimulate business for local vendors who’ve also been effected by COVID-19.

Bice adds students will be able to safely enjoy protective catered foods, a photo booth and a local DJ at the events.

The venues owner says prom can have memories that last a lifetime and students in the class of 2020 still deserve that experience.

“Students don’t know what their future is going to look like whether or not they’ll actually be able to attend college in the fall or if they’ll be going to trade school, or even looking for a job right now,” Bice said. “Those are probably really uncertain for these kids, so we’re hoping just by having this, we can celebrate with them and also just give them some fun pokes about wearing a mask with their formal gown on, or taking your mask off when you take a picture, so that they can remember what it’s been like during this time, but still have all the fun that the rest of us had when there wasn’t a pandemic going on.”

Bice says she’s also heard from other school districts that are interested in hosting proms, as well.

She adds the event will be capped at 100 students and believes since it’s outdoors, its a safer situation.