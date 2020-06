ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Museum of York County has been named a education center for Project Learning Tree. Leaders say it is one of the seven centers to be named.

Plus, The Museum of York County is hosting a Project Learning Tree workshop on June 19th. It is for early childhood educators. The deadline to sigh up is June 12th.

In the video above learn more about Project Learning Tree and the virtual workshop set for June 19th.