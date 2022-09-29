14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of Highway 9 and Potter Road around 4:12 PM.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer truck was traveling east on Highway 9 when the 14 year old attempted to cross the highway and was struck by the truck.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The incident is being investigated by SCHP and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The Lancaster County School District released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students in a tragic accident yesterday. We have additional counselors on site at Buford High School today.”