FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Come shop till you drop at the Humane Society of York County’s annual Christmas shop!

The shop which includes tons of gently used Christmas goodies, Halloween & fall decor, costumes and more is set to open September 30th!

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil gets a peek inside!

MORE: https://www.facebook.com/hsyccs/