ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College is holding it’s 8th Line Worker Showcase on this Tuesday, April 11th, at it’s Chester Center.

During the event, the school’s largest class of line workers to date took the opportunity to show off what they’ve learned in front of their family, friends, and even some potential employers.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning how far those students have come, as well as what recruiters think of the talent showcase.