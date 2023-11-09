York Tech students climbing new heights in Utility Line Worker Program

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Utility Line Workers are the ones who work to keep power on, even when disaster strikes. Industry leaders say the need for more line workers is growing and that’s why on Thursday many potential employers attended York Technical College’s Utility Line Worker Showcase in Chester County.

The showcase featured students in the college’s program as they showed off the skills they’ve learned over a 14-week period.

The class at today’s event has a 12-student capacity, and features dual enrollment students, who are high school seniors going through the program. Meaning some will graduate high school and already have their utility line worker certificate in hand.

This is a 15 student capacity Program , allowing instructors to have more one on one time with each student. Students are learning in person Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm and Fridays are a remote day for testing and other online studying.

But for two nights each term, the students have an overnight class so they can experience what it’s like to work in the dark and be prepared to respond in any situation, leaders say.

The program has a 100 percent job placement rate, college leaders say.

Representatives from Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina shared with CN2 News with the state growing so quickly, the need for reliable line workers is at an all time high.

“To see this for them, in a high school environment, to go ahead and have access to this space, this kind of equipment, its great because they are going to start years a head of where some people like myself started. Trade work has not gone away, and its not going to go away”, says Micah Thompson with Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.

York Technical College leaders say depending on their title and role, utility line workers can make up to 144,000 dollars annually. Just visit https://yorktech.edu/ for more information on the Utility Line Workers Program and other programs at the college.