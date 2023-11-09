Hospice & Community Care honors Veterans with annual ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s estimated there are 15,772 Veterans in York County.

As we approach Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11, 2023, many people across the country are honoring those who served in the Armed Forces and the Tri-County is no exception.

Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill holding its annual Veterans Day ceremony in its Veterans Garden.

Each year Hospice and Community Care honors both past and present Veterans who have come through its doors.

U.S. Army Veteran Richard Dunkle said “Veterans are just the foundation, freedom is not free. We’ve given so many lives for the freedom for people to say and do what they do.”

During the ceremony Veterans placed wreaths beside each of the stone pillars in the garden that recognizes each of branch of the military.