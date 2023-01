YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A dream and a little ambition can take you anywhere, or at least that’s what one York man believes after finding himself Acting overseas.

Justin Caleb Cooper has been in Taiwan for more than 15 years and his family says he has unexpectedly become a celebrity after appearing in a movie and many tv shows including a few for Netflix.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning how he got there as the Actor returns home for the first time in 3 years.