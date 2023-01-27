Carolina Connection – The Print Shop by Amor Artis and The Dining Car

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tolsen brothers are fulfilling a dream, growing multiple businesses in both Fort Mill & Rock Hill, and they’re helping other businesses grow at the same time!

CN2’s Laurabree Monday spending time with them at the The Print Shop by Amor Artis and also spends time chatting with the owners of The Dining Car, the popular food truck parked just outside. Click to watch interview with all 4 business owners and stop by their location at 113 Railroad Avenue in Fort Mill to check it out.

https://www.facebook.com/ThePrintShopFM

https://www.facebook.com/thediningcarftmill

The Dining Car is open Thursday – Sundays and you can order ahead of time online below.

https://thediningcar.myncrsilver.com/