York – District 48 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

We are just a few hours away from Election Day in South Carolina. To learn more go to scvotes.com

State House Representative, District 48 Race covers York County.

Click here for District Map

S.C. House District 48 Candidates

Elizabeth Enns (R)

“I really think that we need to bring people together a lot more and one of the main issues is our education system, our school ranks among the lowest in the nation and they have for some time. We can’t blame Covid on that, it’s been going on for a long time, and so I think we need to come together to fix our education system and better prepare our kids for adulting and being involved in the community.”

Brandon Guffey (R)

“I mean there’s many things that we hope to accomplish, number 1 is correcting our business tax structure, we have an unfair advantage, corporations have an unfair advantage over small businesses. We give the tax breaks through FILOs to these large corporations coming in but our small businesses don’t have that ability. You know certificate of need didn’t pass this year, I’d love to go ahead and get that passed through right away.”

Jamie Henrickson (R)

“We don’t really have a money problem here in South Carolina, we have more of a spending problem in South Carolina, so we need to see where were allocating those dollars . Obviously anybody who lives in this district understands we have serious issues with our infrastructure, with our roads, water and sewer, emergency services. So I definitely want to see some improvements made in those areas, and I will definitely fight for that.”

With this race involving 3 candidates, If no one candidate is able to secure 50 percent of the votes plus 1, a runoff election will be held for the 2 candidates who received the most votes.

Whoever wins the Republican nomination will face Democratic challenger – Andrew Russell in November’s General Election.