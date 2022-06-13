Lancaster – District 44 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

We are just a few hours away from Election Day in South Carolina. To learn more go to scvotes.com

State House Representative, District 44 Race covers York County.

S.C. House District 44 Candidates – Solomon Goldiamond and Mike Neese

Solomon Goldiamond



Goldiamond says he wants to be the bridge for Lancaster between the people and the government and plans to – he says – protect people from big government.

Mike Neese



Neese says he’s excited for Indian Land to be getting a seat in the State House and he looks forward to being Indian Land’s voice in Columbia.

Whoever secures the Republican nomination will face two challengers in November’s General Election – Democrat Katie Crosby and Aaron McKinney from the Independence Party.