York County’s first tattoo studio making its mark in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in York County, a Tattoo studio has now opened its doors. It’s all because of re-coding laws in the county.

The Local Tattoo Shop in Clover already seeing many customers as it recently opened its doors.

This is thanks to Recode, which was passed by York County council in 2022, allowing tattoo and body piercing establishments in York County.

Owners of the Tattoo Shop along with a tattoo artist came from Arizona to bring their Tattoo Studio to the Clover area to be closer to family.

The owners say the new shop wouldn’t be possible without newly elected Mayor Bo Legg and South Carolina State Representative Brandon Guffey.

The Local Tattoo Studio is located on State Highway 55 East in Clover and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments are recommended but they do take walk-ins.