Scary moment caught on camera when someone attempted to steal from The Mercantile in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A scary moment for those inside a Rock Hill business after a man, armed with a gun, came into their shop trying to steal and damaging property.

That’s according to the investigation by Rock Hill Police.

Owners of The Mercantile in downtown Rock Hill said they are thankful everyone is ok after the man in surveillance video, later identified by Rock Hill Police as Vincent Dastoli, came into the store and tried to take beer without paying.

According to the police report, when Dastoli was asked to pay he became agitated with employees and attempted to run out of the store, damaging property.

Owners said a gun was spotted by a customer. One of owners of the Mercantile worked to restrain Dastoli.

Police say a firearm fell from Dastoli’s possession as the employee was restraining him.

Officers arrested Dastoli charging him with Unlawful carrying of a weapon, trespassing, and shoplifting.

The Mercantile posted on social media it loves its community and is reminding residents the importance of shopping local.