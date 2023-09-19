York County teenager charged with impersonating a police officer

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County teenager is now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice after being charged with impersonating a police officer.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, September 17th, deputies received information that an unknown white male was possibly impersonating a police officer by initiating traffic stops in a Black Dodge Charger with police lights.

They say that two deputies then observed the alleged impersonator pull over another driver and exited the vehicle wearing a “Law enforcement style” tactical vest and thigh holster containing a firearm.

According to officials, the two deputies then approached the two vehicles and issued verbal commands to the impersonator with weapons drawn. After he was in police custody deputies determined that the holster contained an airsoft plastic pistol with the orange safety tip painted black. When asked why he was stopping cars, they say the teen responded, “for the fun of it.”

According to the report the teen admitted to deputies that he stopped at least six different cars in the area the arrest was made. One victim told deputies the teen accused them of driving 120 mph.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson issued a statement regarding saying. “Traffic stops can be one of the most unpredictable and dangerous aspects of a police officer’s duties, we’re thankful no one was hurt, especially this young man. Our deputies explained to the juvenile the seriousness of his actions and how dangerous his behavior could be.”

He went on to say, “If you want to be a real police officer, do so properly by filling out an application with us, we’re hiring”.