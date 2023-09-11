York County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Death investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a 43-year-old female York County Detention Center inmate has died after being taken to the hospital for a medical emergency.

According to officials just before 8:00 a.m. on September 10, 2023, detention officers discovered the inmate unresponsive in a cell.

They say that officers immediately rendered medical aid and performed CPR until additional emergency medical services arrived. The inmate was immediately taken to the hospital, where she ultimately died.

In keeping with YCSO policy, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested by Sheriff Kevin Tolson to investigate the death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation indicates the inmate attempted to take her own life.

The report says the inmate has been at the YCDC since September 6, 2023, for the charges of felony possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.

Details, including the identity of the inmate, are not available until the investigation is complete and the next of kin is notified.

