Four People injured in Rock Hill shooting from the weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a call about gunshots being heard on September 9th, around 11:30 pm in the area of Fairway Circle and Brunswick Drive.

According to the officials, officers arrived in the area and located a burgundy Honda Accord on the side of the roadway in front of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1883 Saluda Rd).

They say the driver’s side door was open and a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head was in the front passenger seat. EMS responded to the scene transporting the male, who was in critical condition, to Piedmont Medical Center.

Officers were informed there were 3 other victims at the hospital with gunshot wounds as well. The other victims were two 19-year-old males and a 24-year-old male all with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the Police Department Officers were able to determine the residence on Brunswick Drive where the gunshots originated and they identified 20-year-old Jaryrin Hemphill and 20-year-old Jakai Johnson as the gunmen.

According to an investigation done by the Rock Hill Police Department, the victims were at a gathering down the street and were leaving. Hemphill and Johnson were not at the gathering but watched and misidentified the victims as individuals from a past altercation.

They say as the victims drove past, Hemphill and Johnson began firing at the vehicles, hitting the victims.

Police say Hemphill and Johnson were charged with 7 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

