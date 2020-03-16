York County Schools Begin Alternate Learning Options, Deliver Meals Amid Coronavirus Spread

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Several schools in the county are providing alternate learning options for students at home.

This comes after Governor Henry McMaster declared all schools in the state be closed for through March.

The following school districts are putting together an e-learning program for students.

Clover School District:

Teachers are in schools Monday and Tuesday to finalize E-learning schedules. E-learning officially begins Wednesday. From 8 to 11 A.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., parents and students can come in for assistance and pick up packets.

Wi-Fi will be available in all school building parking lots, except for Clover high school beginning Wednesday.

Meals can be picked up Tuesday at Clover High School from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bagged food delivery meals are also being made to Clover bus stop. Bus stop times TBD.

Rock Hill School District:

In the Rock Hill School District, there are 17, 514 students.

On Monday – the district is treating it as a snow day – meaning no one is at school. As the week goes on, teachers will briefly return to the classroom.

Tuesday and Wednesday, staff will report on a flexible and shortened workday to work together as a team and individually to make final preparations for alternative and remote learning plans.

Both Rock Hill Schools and the Clover School District are a part of the state’s e-learning pilot program, which affords flexiblity if you miss a day of school.

District officials say they already have a structure in place for remote learning and just ask everyone – teachers – parents and students to be patient as everyone is learning and growing together.

Information for learning at home is coming this week.

RHSD is also offering a grab and go breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students 18 years of age and younger. Locations listed below.

Belleview Elementary, Finley Road Elementary, Richmond Drive Elementary, Rosewood Elementary and Oakdale Elementary School.

York School District:

The York School District is offering alternate learning plans and giving programs to parents over the next few days.

Teachers will communicate with parents and students via Remind and Cavas.

For grades 3K through 12th grade, there will be a drive-through meal pick up plan for all families with students at YSD1 at York Comprheneive High School Monday through Friday while school is closed. Meals can be picked up off Lincoln Road. Signage will post through the school’s campus.

Starting March 18th, meals will be delivered to students via bus routes. Additional information will be provided Tuesday regarding bus stops and estimated delivery times.