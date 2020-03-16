SCHSL Suspension Until April 5th

Rock Hill, S.C. – The governing body for middle and high school athletics, South Carolina High School League, has suspended all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development until April 5th. This includes spring sports such as tennis, golf, soccer, softball lacrosse, and baseball are completely on hold for now.

The suspension is in accordance with the Executive Order by Governor McMaster, all South Carolina public schools are closed until the end of March.

“In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible,

stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all

schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule,” states Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

Next scheduled meeting: April 2, 2020, via teleconference to review the Spring sports schedule and the status of COVID-19/Coronavirus.