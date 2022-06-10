York County Primary Elections – CN2 Interviews the Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is less than a week away and we’re talking about the Primary Elections. Depending on where you live you may have multiple seats up for grabs. We give you the breakdown on who is running and what they are thinking during this election time.

Tonight we’re focusing on the 2 contested York County Council races.

Contested races in the primary is when candidates are going up against others in their own party. Winners of the Primary goes to General elections in November.

For candidate information and voting locations go to www.scvotes.org.

Below are RAW interviews with candidates for York County Council.

Both Districts 3 and 7

District 3 Candidates:



Tommy Adkins (R)

Steve Brown (R)



Brown saying to CN2 that his heart is in Western York County, if elected, he would serve the whole community and has no agenda.

Brad Lessmeister (R)

____________________________________________

District 7 Candidates:



The newly created District 7 Seat was added after redistricting and largely represents the Fort Mill area. No Democrat is on the ballot so the winner of this primary will not face any contender in November.

Debi Cloninger (R)

Patrick White (R)

Early voting for June 14 Primary ends Friday, June 10.

Visit SCVotes.org to see your sample ballot!