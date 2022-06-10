Chester & Lancaster County Primary Election – CN2 Has the Candidate List

CHESTER and LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is less than a week away and we’re talking about the Primary Elections. And, depending on where you live you may have multiple seats. We give you the breakdown on who is running and what they are thinking during this election time.

Chester County – 3 Contested Council Seats

At Large Seat

William King (D)

Alex Oliphant (D)

The winner of this race will be facing both a Republican and a Libertarian candidate in the General Election.

District 1

John Agee (R)

Nathan Smith(R)

The winner of this race will not face anyone in the General Election

District 5

Cory Guy (D)

Tammy Williams (D)

Lancaster County – 1 Contested Council Seat

District 4

Rev Johnson (R)

Jose Luis (R)