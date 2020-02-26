York County Natural Gas Renovations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Natural Gas Authority is renovating their building on the corner of West Main Street and Cherry Road. The building was originally a Pepsi Cola plant in the 1940’s until York County Gas moved in during the 80’s. Now, they say with gas products upgrading technologically, the wanted a modern building that was representative of the products they sell. The new building will feature a showroom with digital display units, space for natural gas education and administrative areas. Gas authority leaders say they wanted to bring their business into the 21st century and they wanted to modernize and preserve the building’s history in our city.