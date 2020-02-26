TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On our latest What’s Cooking Wednesday we are in the kitchen with Mary with the Community Cafe making an Irish Stew just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Plus, we learn how the Cafe needs more donations after the closing of Earth Fare. Join us!
