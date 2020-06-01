York County Elections Office to open Saturday, June 6, for Absentee Voting

The following is an updated release from the York County Elections Office about York County Elections, absentee voting and polling locations:

The office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County announced absentee voting hours will include Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Absentee voting is also available Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm through Monday, June 8, 2020, in their office at 6 South Congress Street, York.

Polling locations will be open from 7 am until 7 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The following polling locations will be temporarily moved and in place for the June Primaries:

Hollis Lakes precinct will move from Ebenezer Presbyterian Church to The Body, 2115 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Manchester precinct will move from Manchester Community Church to Rock Hill Ops Center, 757 S Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Fort Mill 4 and Springfield precincts will move from Unity Presbyterian Church to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 601 Joe Louis Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Baxter and Kanawha precincts will move from Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Fort Mill to Baxter Close YMCA, 857 Promenade Walk, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Additional temporary moves of polling locations are expected.

Voters, including those voting absentee in person before the election, will be asked to provide one of the following types of photo ids:

SC Driver’s License

SC DMV ID Card or SC Concealed Weapons Permit

Federal Military ID or Veterans Affairs Card

US Passport

SC Voter Registration Card with photo, which can be obtained at the York County Elections Office

For more information concerning voting in South Carolina, please visit www.scvotes.org.