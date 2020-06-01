Chester Police Give Water to Peaceful Protesters

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past weekend, peaceful protesters around the Tri-County coming out to make their voices heard about the death of George Floyd.

Police from the Chester Police Department also coming out to give the peaceful protesters water bottles.

On this Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m., Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey and Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow will host “A Call For Unity Rally.”

The rally will take place at 109 Cestrian Drive, in Chester.

Leaders say they’re hoping this rally will bring the community and community leaders together, as they stand against violence and pray for our country.