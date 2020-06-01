South Carolina Highway Patrol and York County Coroner’s Office Investigating a Fatal Pedestrian Accident

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Coroner’s Office responding to a pedestrian death in Fort Mill this past Friday.

The coroner’s office responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill at the “Black and Decker” plant.

According to the coroner’s office the decedent, 69-year-old Patricia Taylor, an employee at the plant, was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the plant’s grounds. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Testing and the investigation are still pending.