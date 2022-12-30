York County District 6 Race – Meet Candidate Ryan Stephens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two candidates are running for the District 6 seat on York County Council.

The special election is set for next Tuesday, January 3rd.

The two candidates, both newcomers to running for an office are Watts Huckabee and Ryan Stephens.

Both are campaigning through the holidays, hoping to gain your vote.

Our cameras stopped by democratic candidate Ryan Stephens’ home to learn more about why he is running.

Stephens who is 34 years old has a wife and three children and has been living in the community he says he loves for 11 years.

Stephens works in accounting for a major manufacturing company. He adds if he’s elected he’d like to see county council and Rock Hill city council work better together.

Stephens also talked about the need for affordable housing and managing growth. To learn more about Ryan and his reasons for running, you can visit his website at https://ryanforcountycouncil.com/